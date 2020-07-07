Clyde & Co. Adds HFW Construction Pro In Dubai

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Clyde & Co. has brought on a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based construction and disputes pro with more than a decade of experience in the Middle East as partner in its global projects and construction practice. Beau McLaren joins the firm from HFW, where he was partner and helped build its construction and construction disputes team in the region, Clyde & Co. announced last week. McLaren advises clients at all levels of the construction supply chain on large-scale infrastructure projects in the Middle East, including ones in transportation, health care, education and power, the firm said. He also advises clients on bringing...

