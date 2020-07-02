DOJ Antitrust Chief Denies Staffer Claims Of Political Bias

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has hit back against allegations made by a division staffer that investigations into recent cannabis mergers and a car emissions deal were politically motivated. Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for antitrust, sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, responding to testimony given by career DOJ staffer John W. Elias during a committee hearing the previous week. Elias said scrutiny of the cannabis deals was prompted by Attorney General William Barr's animosity toward the industry, and the emission probe was provoked by President Donald Trump's tweets expressing displeasure with the agreement. The letter...

