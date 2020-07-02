Sky, SkyKick Get OK To Appeal Rulings In Trademark Battle

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 5:36 PM BST) -- Sky Ltd. and SkyKick can each challenge rulings in their trademark dispute after a court in London ruled that the British telecommunications giant had registered some uses in bad faith but concluded that the Seattle startup had infringed others. Judge Richard Arnold said at the High Court that both sides can take their objections to the Court of Appeal. He said that Sky has grounds that are "arguable" and SkyKick's arguments "have a real prospect of success." After a detour to the European Court of Justice, Judge Arnold found in April that Sky had applied for some of its trademark protections in bad...

