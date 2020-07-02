117 Firms On Board For Fourth Version Of Mansfield Rule

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Diversity Lab announced Thursday that 24 more firms have signed on to seek certification under the fourth and latest iteration of the Mansfield Rule, which aims to increase the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in the field, adding up to 117 firms overall. Some of the new participants are Ballard Spahr LLP, Duane Morris LLP, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Ice Miller LLP, K&L Gates LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP, Mayer Brown LLP, Clyde & Co. LLP, Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. To achieve Mansfield Rule certification, at least 30% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS