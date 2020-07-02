High Court Won't Touch Rules Restricting Abortion Protestors

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear challenges to Chicago and Harrisburg ordinances that set boundaries on anti-abortion protesters outside of clinics, leaving in place Seventh and Third Circuit rulings upholding the buffers. The high court turned these abortion cases on Thursday, just three days after shooting down a law in Louisiana requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. For one, the high court denied a bid from anti-abortion advocates to look at a Seventh Circuit decision upholding a Chicago ordinance that says anti-abortion protestors cannot get within 50 feet of an abortion clinic or within 8 feet of...

