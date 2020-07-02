Littler Mendelson Attys Say Discovery Snafu Suit Barred

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Four Littler Mendelson PC attorneys facing negligence claims over an alleged discovery misstep that purportedly allowed opposing counsel to expand a labor dispute have asked a judge in Houston to dismiss the lawsuit under a state free speech law, saying the suit stems from their response to a court order. Kerry E. Notestine, Conor H. Kelly, Brian Hentosz and Terrence Murphy filed a motion July 1 to dismiss the lawsuit brought by former client New Tech Global Ventures LLC, arguing the Texas Citizens Participation Act shields them from claims that "squarely" implicate their freedom to petition. Oil and gas staffing company...

