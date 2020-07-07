Molotov Cases Prosecuted Like Terrorism In All But Name

Law360, New York (July 7, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- In the wake of clear signals from the Trump administration to treat protest violence as "domestic terrorism," alleged Molotov cocktail attacks on NYPD vehicles during Brooklyn protests have spurred two cases with all the hallmarks of such prosecutions. But prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have stopped just short of invoking that legally and politically fraught term against the defendants. The prosecutions resemble the buildup of international terrorism cases, former U.S. Department of Justice officials told Law360. The defendants charged in the Molotov cocktail cases — a pair of attorneys, including a now-suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and a...

