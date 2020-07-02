Faraday Future Tycoon Exits Ch. 11 After $3.5B Reorg

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Chinese tycoon and founder of electric car startup Faraday Future reported a successful emergence Thursday from a personal Chapter 11 in California that briefly detoured through Delaware bankruptcy court, following confirmation of a more than $3.5 billion reorganization. According to a disclosure statement in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, Yueting Jia completed the restructuring largely by contributing all of his "legally recognized personal assets" to a creditors trust, with the parent company of Faraday Future, the car company he founded in 2014, a major beneficiary. Many of Jia's troubles were said to have stemmed from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS