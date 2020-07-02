Ryanair Testing EU's Discretion In Lufthansa Aid Challenge

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Ryanair's challenge of the German government's €9 billion bailout of Lufthansa may hinge on whether European regulators missed something in their rush to combat COVID-19's economic fallout on the major carrier. Ryanair, a litigious company that bills itself as Europe's largest budget airline, had long signaled its opposition to the bailout package, which consisted of a €3 billion state loan guarantee and a €6 billion contribution to Lufthansa's recapitalization. The recapitalization will also give the government a 20% government stake in the airline's parent company, Deutsche Lufthansa AG. European courts normally give state aid clearances wide discretion, antitrust professionals say, which...

