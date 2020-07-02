Unified Gets Fed. Circ. To Affirm Nixing Of Database Patent

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel has cemented a win for defensive patent group Unified Patents LLC at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, upholding the board's decision that an earlier textbook renders a Sound View Innovations LLC database management patent invalid as obvious. The three-judge panel said in a July 2 decision that it agreed with the PTAB that the textbook meets the key element of Sound View's patent — continual monitoring for memory availability — because it discloses deleting old versions of a data item when a data manager runs out of memory. Sound View had argued in its opening brief...

