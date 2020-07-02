Transpo Regulation And Legislation To Watch: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The transportation industry is keeping tabs on infrastructure funding legislation, potential reforms to the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process and new consumer protection regulations covering air travel. Congressional leaders are eager to advance a comprehensive bill to invest in highway, bridge and railway projects as well as modernization projects addressing clean water, educational and broadband needs. But new climate change and environmental provisions, as well as undefined revenue streams, pose major challenges in reaching compromise legislation, experts say. Additionally, the FAA's aircraft certification process may be overhauled in light of the Boeing 737 Max crisis, while airlines may see some...

