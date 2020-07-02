Colorado Low-Power Radio Station Fined For Airing 1,600 Ads

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A northern Colorado lower-power FM station has been hit with a $15,000 fine by the Federal Communications Commission, which found that the broadcaster aired about 1,600 commercials for financial backers in violation of underwriting laws for non-commercial stations. The FCC ordered Plymouth Gathering Inc., owner of KELS-LP in Greeley, north of Denver, to pay the fine on Thursday following an investigation and the station's acknowledgement that it aired spots but had not kept records of them. The licensee also acknowledged that it executed contracts with 13 for-profit entities to air announcements in return for money. The FCC said these spots ran...

