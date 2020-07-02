Portola Says Stock Drop Was 'Reversal Of Fortune,' Not Fraud

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals pushed a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing the company of misstating the actual market value of its blood coagulant, Andexxa, arguing there is no evidence it misled its shareholders. The pharmaceutical company said in its dismissal bid Wednesday that disappointing fourth-quarter results for 2019 after several quarters of growth were "consistent with a reversal of fortune" rather than securities fraud. Portola says that Andexxa, a blood coagulant used to reverse the effects of blood thinners in patients who experience uncontrolled bleeding, is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment to stop such bleeding....

