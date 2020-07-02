Apple Seeks To Ditch Suit Over Laptop Displays

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Apple recently hit back against a proposed class action claiming it hid display defects on 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops, saying the suit is based on a false assumption on the design and can't be backed by facts. The Silicon Valley giant said on July 1 that Mahan Taleshpour claims the length and placing of the display cables in the 13-inch MacBook model causes them to slowly wear away over time and "without a shred of factual support" that this same defect affects 15-inch 2016 MacBook Pros models. "Plaintiff is wrong," Apple said in a motion to dismiss. "Contrary to his conclusory...

