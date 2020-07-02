Facebook Taps Ex-HPE, Amazon Atty To Lead App Legal Team

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Facebook has recruited a former Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Amazon and IBM senior attorney to head the legal team responsible for its core app, according to a recent post on LinkedIn. Willie Hernandez joined the social media giant as director and associate general counsel of product on June 29, he announced the same day on his LinkedIn page. In his post, he said he's "excited about and humbled by" his new role and explained his own use with the social network. "I will admit I was not an early adopter of the platform, as I didn't fully understand its importance," he...

