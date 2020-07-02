NY Appeals Manafort Fraud Suit Axed As Double Jeopardy

Law360, New York (July 2, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney urged a New York appellate court Thursday to revive a state criminal mortgage fraud case against the president's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, arguing that the state charges are distinct from federal charges he's currently serving time for and aren't grounds for double jeopardy. In a 63-page brief, the government argued that the state's double jeopardy statute doesn't bar Manafort from being prosecuted for state crimes of residential mortgage fraud, attempted residential mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records. The government said the state charges have different elements than the federal charges and they...

