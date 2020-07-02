Md. Court Says $38M Police Shooting Award Wrongly Tossed

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court has reversed a trial judge's decision to toss a jury's $38 million verdict in a wrongful death suit accusing Baltimore County police of negligently shooting a woman to death in 2016, saying the judge improperly resolved factual disputes that were within the province of the jurors. In a July 1 published opinion, a three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel reversed a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge's decision to vacate the verdict in a suit alleging that Baltimore County police officers used excessive force when they shot Korryn Gaines, 23, while serving a warrant to her for failure...

