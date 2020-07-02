Trump Appointee Dispute Belongs 'At Ballot Box,' Judge Says

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined Thursday to overturn a newly installed Trump appointee's sudden firings of top executives and advisory board members of federally funded international broadcasters, rejecting an internet freedom nonprofit's temporary restraining order bid because the issue belongs "at the ballot box." Open Technology Fund was after an order blocking U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack's recent firings of the heads of OTF, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and Office of Cuba Broadcasting. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell acknowledged in Thursday's decision that Pack's actions "raise troubling concerns about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS