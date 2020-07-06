Bids Seeking Win In FOIA Suit Against CBP Rejected

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge has rejected bids by both the federal government and a reporters' committee for an end to litigation over access to documents related to an incident in which the government sought to unmask an anonymous Twitter account critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden denied summary judgment motions filed by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, determining that because the agencies failed to give adequate reasons for redacting the information, he doesn't have sufficient...

