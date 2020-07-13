How NYC Advocates Can Litigate De Facto Rent Stabilization

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- De facto rent stabilization is a judicially created doctrine through which buildings that would not otherwise be subject to rent stabilization can become rent-regulated. This article discusses the origins of de facto rent stabilization and its use as a defense in summary eviction proceedings in New York City. It also explores issues that repeatedly arise in such cases, as well as best practices for attorneys defending tenants that have a viable de facto defense. This article does not address lofts, which have a unique status in New York City and a separate body of applicable case law that pertains to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS