CFIUS Real Estate Transaction Review Fees Demand Caution

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Effective as of May 1, real estate transactions subject to the federal government's review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, including those involving foreign participation through investment, acquisition or management of U.S. real property or businesses, are subject to filing fees. U.S. real estate organizations seeking debt or equity financing, investment or other participation from foreign sources in U.S. real estate transactions should determine whether their transaction falls under CFIUS review, and if so, take note of the current filing fees payable in connection with any such review. What is the Committee on Foreign Investment in the...

