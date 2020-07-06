Willkie's Corporate Litigation Chair Heads To Freshfields

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has bolstered the leadership of its securities and shareholder litigation practice by hiring the chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's corporate litigation practice group. Litigator Mary Eaton is the latest high-profile hire at Freshfields in a string of many new additions and will co-chair the securities practice group from the firm's New York office alongside Meredith Kotler, another securities litigation veteran who arrived in the fall from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, the firm said Sunday. Freshfields Chair Edward Braham said in a statement Sunday that "Mary is one of the country's top litigation lawyers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS