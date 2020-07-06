Seattle Concerned About Bayer's $820M PCB Settlements

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Seattle wants to pump the brakes on part of Bayer AG's agreement to pay $820 million to resolve allegations related to Monsanto's contamination of waterways brought by several local governments, saying it's worried about the impact the agreement would have on its own litigation against the company. The city said last week that it was worried about how the settlement would affect its own litigation after the agreement negotiated by the city of Long Beach, California, and several others was announced in June. Seattle is asking the court to delay a hearing on the proposed settlement, or alternatively extend the deadline...

