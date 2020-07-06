Tribes Poke At 'Illogical' Lummi Nation Bid To Fish For Crab

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Three Pacific Northwest tribes on Friday continued their effort to keep the Lummi Nation of Washington out of their fishing waters, with the Tulalip Tribes claiming "substantial misrepresentations" as the Lummi fights to begin winter crab fishing north of Seattle. The Tulalip, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community picked through the Lummi Nation's argument that the 1974 Washington federal court ruling in U.S. v. Washington, a sprawling federal fishing rights case, found the tribe had historically fished or traversed the contested waters. This historical finding backs up its right to resume fishing in the region, the...

