Cooley Steers 2 Biotechs Planning Combined $252M In IPOs

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A pair of life science companies represented by Cooley LLP said Monday that they expect to raise a combined $252 million in initial public offerings that will go toward further developing their respective product candidates. California-based Poseida Therapeutics Inc. said it expects its 10 million shares to price between $14 and $16 apiece, bringing in about $150 million at midpoint. French biotech Inventiva SA, which is also represented on matters of French law by Gide Loyrette Nouel AARPI, said it plans to sell 7.5 million American depositary shares in its U.S. IPO. Inventiva's shares closed at $13.68 apiece Friday on the...

