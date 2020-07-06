5th Circ. Says $1M Atty Fee Request Needs Reconsideration

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has determined that drilling data company Petrolink Services Inc. will get another chance to prove it's entitled to about $1 million in attorney fees for a lawsuit in which it beat back copyright infringement claims but was found by a jury to have unjustly enriched itself. In an opinion issued Thursday, a three-judge panel agreed with Petrolink that a trial court had wrongly denied its request for fees without consideration in the lawsuit brought by competitor Digital Drilling Data Systems LLC, or Digidrill. Digidrill accused Petrolink of hacking into its software at various oil rig sites in order...

