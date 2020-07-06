Ex-Restaurateur Must Honor Deal With Yelp Critic, Court Told

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A former customer of a shuttered Pennsylvania restaurant urged a New Jersey federal judge on Monday to enforce a purported deal resolving the restaurateur's defamation claims over her allegedly harsh Yelp reviews, saying the absence of a formal agreement didn't mean the settlement doesn't exist. In a brief, Kelly Phung said Michael Sciore promised in an email that he'd dismiss his suit with prejudice if she removed certain Yelp reviews she made about Sciore's defunct Latin-Asian fusion eatery Ardiente in Philadelphia. She alleged that she kept her end of the bargain, but Sciore dismissed the suit without prejudice, filed identical claims...

