US Bank Customer Wants Fee Suit Out Of Arbitration

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Bank customer leading a proposed class action over bank fees has asked a California federal judge to reconsider her decision to move the suit to arbitration, arguing the judge used legal reasoning the Ninth Circuit rejected in recent cases. In her July 2 motion for reconsideration, customer Reyna McGovern asked District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo to rethink her previous ruling that the bank could enforce an arbitration clause McGovern agreed to, saying that at the time of Judge Bencivengo's ruling, California law was unsettled, but recent Ninth Circuit decisions made it clear that her arguments against arbitration should prevail. "It is...

