Merck, Glenmark Implore Court To Reject Zetia Class Cert.

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Merck and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are trying to convince a Virginia federal court to smack down a magistrate's recommendation to certify a class of direct purchasers who have accused the duo of conspiring to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug Zetia off the market. U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller dropped the ball when he recommended certifying the class of 35 direct purchasers by relying too heavily on whether or not joinder was practical, while ignoring other factors, the drugmakers told the court Thursday. Because the report and recommendation "focuses on factors that would be present in virtually any case,"...

