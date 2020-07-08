Developer Sues Howard Kennedy For £12M Over Soured Deal

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 4:30 PM BST) -- A British property developer has sued Howard Kennedy LLP for more than £13 million ($16.3 million) after its plan to build hundreds of homes in southern England fell apart, alleging that the law firm failed to shield it from the risks of changing local politics. Karis Development Ltd., a property developer, and Karis Southern Housing Projects Ltd., its special purpose vehicle, sued the law firm in the High Court in June to seek lost profits. They alleged that its lawyers failed to include safeguards to prevent local politicians from allegedly reneging on dozens of new housing sites. "Despite the claimants requesting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS