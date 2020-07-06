Car Buyers Say Insurers Can't Intervene In Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A group of car buyers is asking a Michigan federal court not to let insurance carriers intervene in sprawling multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for auto parts, saying the insurers have no business trying to lay claim to settlement deals in the case. The end-payor plaintiffs said in a memorandum Thursday that Financial Recovery Services LLC, doing business as Financial Recovery Strategies, in its motion failed to demonstrate why its insurance clients have any right to intervene, as they are not class members and there is no basis for them to claim subrogation rights over the settlement....

