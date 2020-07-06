After High Court's Liu Ruling, Calif. Co. Seeks SEC Relief

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A health care company and its partial owners asked a California federal judge to review a $5.4 million disgorgement order they face in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit, arguing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Liu decision might mean they should be on the hook for only half that amount. In a July 2 motion for relief from final judgment, relief defendant Berkeley Healthcare Dynamics LLC asked U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to deny the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to transfer money BHD had disgorged to a receiver in a suit brought by the SEC alleging EB-5 visa...

