GAO Says Security Clearance Issue Negates $105M NSA Deal

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained a protest over a $104.5 million National Security Agency contract, finding in a decision released Monday that the contractor knew a proposed key employee lacked the required security clearance. PTSI Managed Services Inc. was obliged to tell the NSA that its proposed program manager had been denied the clearance he needed to work on the disputed physical security system maintenance, installation and distribution deal but didn't do so, meaning its proposal was technically unacceptable, the GAO said in a June 15 decision sustaining a protest by M.C. Dean Inc. that was made public Monday....

