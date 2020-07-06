Investors Can Seek Discovery In Honduras Expropriation Fight

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday dismissed Honduras' assertion that a magistrate judge erred in allowing a group of nearly 100 U.S. real estate investors to seek discovery on Honduras' sovereign immunity defense to claims that it expropriated their development. U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber said the court did not misapply relevant statutes or case law in May, when it allowed the investors to seek discovery on 12 topics to confirm if Honduras qualifies for a takings exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sean P. Flynn's May 22 order was "neither clearly erroneous nor contrary to...

