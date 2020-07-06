9th Circ. Delivers 2nd Court Rebuke Of Asylum Restrictions

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the Trump administration's policy restricting asylum for migrants who cross through another country on the way to the U.S. is illegal, marking the second court decision to strike down the restrictions in under a week. The appeals court panel said the policy, which requires non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum at the southwest border to first request protection in Mexico or another country they crossed, "does virtually nothing to ensure that a third country is a 'safe option'" in violation of the federal immigration statute. While the rule "superficially resembles the safe-third-country bar," which permits the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS