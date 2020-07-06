Ill. Court Revives Mother's Claims Over Son's Eye Injury

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has revived negligence claims a woman filed on her son's behalf against four doctors and a medical clinic, saying her trial judge improperly blocked an expert from testifying about the allegedly improper care her son received. A three-judge panel said Thursday that it "would have no difficulty" affirming the sanction and summary judgment order the lower court entered against Li Jun Huang, who'd resisted paying necessary fees for the barred expert's testimony, if she was the injured party in her suit. But since she's bringing the claim on behalf of her son Adrian, the lower court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS