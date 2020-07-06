Feds Say Cleanup Plan Overrides Contaminated-Water Suits

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday asked a California federal court to let it out of lawsuits brought by two water districts alleging the government and chemical companies have contaminated local drinking water with a toxic chemical, arguing that cleanup efforts are already underway. The federal government said it had immunity from many of the allegations and that the water districts are improperly asking for a fix that would interfere with work already being done. The Sacramento Suburban Water District and Rio Linda Elverta Community Water District separately allege the U.S. Air Force handled hazardous materials containing hexavalent chromium, or Cr6, at...

