Banker Says Cowen Fired Him For Objecting To Oligarch

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A former Cowen and Co. LLC banker said Monday that he was fired after raising concerns about the company's prospective business relationship with a Russian oligarch rumored to be involved in money laundering and arms dealing, according to a suit filed in New York federal court. Kevin Rollag, who was a director of investment banking at Cowen, said in his suit that he objected to a potential investor deal involving Vitaly Malkin, a Russian-Israeli oligarch banned from Canada, and his corporate entity Belleville Management. When he raised the legal and reputational risks of the deal with management late last year, "he...

