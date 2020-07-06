GPB Capital Investors Ask Chancery To Allow Look At Books

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Investors asked Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday to give them a peek at the business records of GPB Capital Holdings LLC, reviving claims made in several lawsuits and regulatory actions that the private equity fund misrepresented its financial situation. The investors sued GPB and a handful of related entities, seeking access to a slew of financial records and organizational documents as well as a list of all regulatory probes that have targeted the funds since they were created. "Plaintiffs have a credible basis to investigate potential management misconduct based on several lawsuits and news reports," the investors said. The investors pointed...

