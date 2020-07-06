8th Circ. OKs Feds' Win In Trial Over VA Patient's Fatal Fall

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday affirmed the federal government's trial victory in a suit accusing a Veterans Affairs hospital's nurses of causing the death of a cancer patient who suffered a fall and died a month later, saying the defense verdict was supported by the evidence. In a published opinion, a three-judge Eighth Circuit panel upheld the verdict in a suit accusing two nurses at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital of negligently allowing patient C.R. Howard to use a bedside commode despite his status as a high-risk fall patient, causing him to fall and hit his head and suffer a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS