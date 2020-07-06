14 Charged In Multistate Bank Fraud Ring

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland on Monday charged 14 people with operating a bank fraud scheme over two years in six states, claiming they pilfered millions of dollars from fraudulent accounts created by sham businesses. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey charged seven men with conspiracy to commit bank fraud for the scheme that took place in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Michigan and resulted in bank accounts overdrawn by hundreds of thousands of dollars, fraudulent funds deposited into other accounts and cash taken before the banks realized the fraud....

