Md. Hospital Chain Hit With Proposed ERISA Class Action

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A former MedStar Health Inc. employee hit the hospital chain with a proposed ERISA class action in Maryland federal court Monday, alleging the company's retirement plan made bad investments and hid the risk from workers.

Elsa Reed's suit looks to hold MedStar, the committee that oversaw its retirement plan, and the committee members accountable for allegedly breaching their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by maintaining an "excessively expensive investment menu" for the retirement plan.

"Defendants' failure to ensure that the plan offered a lineup that charged participants reasonable and appropriate expenses represents a profound breach of fiduciary...

