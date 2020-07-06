'No Evidence of Bias' In Malpractice Trial, Pa. Panel Says

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court rejected arguments in a published decision on Monday that a Philadelphia trial judge should have recused himself after repeatedly calling a woman's malpractice suit against Rand Spear & Associates PC over an allegedly botched car crash case "weak." The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that Judge Charles Cunningham III's comments about Lynda Bowman's case against the prominent personal injury firm had not been made in the presence of the jury and that the judge had ultimately allowed Bowman to make her case to jurors before ultimately declaring a non-suit in the midst of trial. "The court's frank...

