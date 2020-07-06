Split 11th Circ. Reverses Costco's ADA Verdict

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel on Monday upheld a Florida district court's decision overturning a jury's $775,000 verdict in favor of a deaf former Costco employee, rebuffing her claims that the retailer failed to adequately accommodate her disability. U.S. Circuit Judge John K. Bush, a Sixth Circuit judge who was sitting on the panel by designation, wrote in the majority opinion that there was insufficient evidence to support claims that Cosco had failed to accommodate the needs of Christine D'Onofrio, who has been deaf since birth. According to the opinion, the installation of remote interpreting equipment at D'Onofrio's place of work,...

