San Diego City Employees Get OK On $6.2M OT Deal

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given his blessing to a $6.2 million settlement resolving class claims that the city of San Diego failed to pay police officers, lifeguards and hundreds of other city employees all overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In a 17-page order, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel on July 2 granted his approval of the proposed settlement, in which San Diego agreed to pay nearly $6.2 million to put to rest claims that it miscalculated overtime compensation for 45 individual plaintiffs and more than 2,500 class members. Half of the settlement amount represents the agreed-upon...

