Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- William Tate K&L Gates LLP has brought on board a partner for its office in Irvine, California. William Tate II decamps Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP to join K&L Gates, bringing to the firm a background in purchase and sale, leasing and joint venture matters. He represents pension funds, developers, institutional investors, banks and property owners on a variety of matters. Anna Douglass Anna Douglass has joined Ferbrache & Farrell in Guernsey, U.K., as counsel. Douglass spent the last six years of her career at Collas Crill, and brings to the table experience helping asset managers, individual investors and offshore banks...

