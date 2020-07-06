9th Circ. Questions Sinking Of Disney 'Pirates' IP Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Two judges on a Ninth Circuit panel on Monday questioned the dismissal of claims that Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise copied two screenwriters' script, suggesting the lower court's ruling that the script included generic and unprotectable staples of the pirate genre was premature. In a videoconference hearing on screenwriters Ezequiel Martinez Jr. and Lee Alfred II's appeal of the 2019 dismissal of their infringement claims, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard A. Paez and U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren of the District of Kansas said they had issues with the case being decided on a motion to dismiss for failure to state...

