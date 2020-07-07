Key Elements Of NY Agencies' Renewable Energy Plan: Part 1

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The staff of the Department of Public Service of the New York Public Service Commission, along with the New York Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA, are moving at breakneck speed to position New York as a global leader in clean technology and climate policy. Just over six months after the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA, went into effect, DPS staff and NYSERDA have published a groundbreaking white paper setting forth a proposed framework and regulatory pathway to decarbonize New York's power grid. The CLCPA white paper is the first step in a process that will ultimately...

