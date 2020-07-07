5th Circ. Clears Texas Gov. From Ex-Judge's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Monday that a group of former Texas prosecutors — including Gov. Greg Abbott — are shielded by prosecutorial immunity from a former state judge's retaliation suit that alleges they investigated, charged and convicted her on bogus bribery charges, but held that one county prosecutor is not protected. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that prosecutorial immunity protects all but one of the four defendants against former state district Judge Suzanne H. Wooten's claims alleging they launched a baseless criminal investigation in retaliation for beating a sitting judge in a 2008 primary election. The panel concluded...

