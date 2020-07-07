Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Clears Texas Gov. From Ex-Judge's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Monday that a group of former Texas prosecutors — including Gov. Greg Abbott — are shielded by prosecutorial immunity from a former state judge's retaliation suit that alleges they investigated, charged and convicted her on bogus bribery charges, but held that one county prosecutor is not protected.

In a published opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that prosecutorial immunity protects all but one of the four defendants against former state district Judge Suzanne H. Wooten's claims alleging they launched a baseless criminal investigation in retaliation for beating a sitting judge in a 2008 primary election.

The panel concluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!