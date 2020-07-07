Betting Co. Fights 'Confused' Ruling Over Horse Racing Data

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 7:45 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a live betting services supplier urged a London appeals court Tuesday to overturn a ruling holding it liable for the unlawful use of horse racing data, arguing that the lower court set unrealistic standards for what can be considered confidential. Michael Bloch QC, counsel for Sports Information Services Ltd., said that the judge's conclusions that the company had breached the confidentiality of rival The Racing Partnership's rights to data from six courses owned by Arena Leisure Ltd. were "confused, inconsistent and wrong." He told the Court of Appeal that High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli made "profound" assumptions over a reasonable person's...

